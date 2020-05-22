Classic Banana Pudding With Homemade Vanilla Wafers

Cover the bottom of a 7- or 8-inch round or square pan or glass or ceramic dish with half the bananas, then pour half the vanilla pudding over the bananas, spreading it to smooth the top. Arrange the remaining banana slices over the pudding,, then top with the rest of the pudding. Cover the dish with a sheet of plastic wrap, pressing it directly on top of the pudding to prevent a skin from forming, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 1 day to set the pudding.