Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Recipes

Classic Pound Cake

Time 1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling
Yields Makes one 10-inch cake
la-fo-how-to-boil-water-pound-cake
(Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a 9- or 10-inch Bundt pan.

2

Whisk together the flour and salt on a large sheet of wax or parchment paper. Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat lightly to break the yolks.

3

Beat the butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or an electric hand mixer at medium-high speed until nearly white and very fluffy, 8 to 10 minutes. Scrape the bowl occasionally if needed.

4

Reduce the mixer speed to low and add a little of the eggs while beating. Once the addition is fully incorporated, add a little more. Continue until all the eggs have been added, increasing the amounts as you go. Beat in the extract until incorporated. Scrape the bowl. Turn the speed to low. Gather the wax paper around the dry ingredients like a sling to lift them and shake into the batter gradually. Stop mixing as soon as all traces of flour disappear. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

5

Bake until a wooden skewer inserted in the thickest part of the cake comes out with a few crumbs, 1 hour to 1 hour 5 minutes. Cool in the pan on a rack for 10 minutes, then invert onto the rack, remove the pan and let the cake cool completely.

Variations:
Pound Cake Loaves:
Use two buttered and floured 9- by 5-inch loaf pans. Increase the proportions above to 1 pound each of flour (3 1/4 cups), butter (2 cups), sugar (2 ⅓ cups) and eggs (8 large). Use 2 teaspoons kosher salt and 4 teaspoons extract. Proceed as above; start checking on the doneness of the cakes at 50 minutes.
Make Ahead:
The cake will keep wrapped tightly or in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes