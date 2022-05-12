Crunchy and Spicy Green Potato Salad

Pour enough water to come halfway up the side of a large pot, then bring the water to a boil. Place a bowl filled with ice water next to it. Tear off half a handful of cilantro leaves from the bunch, wrap them loosely in a paper towel and refrigerate until ready to use. Add the remaining bunch of cilantro and the chiles to the boiling water and stir constantly for 60 seconds. Using a spider or slotted spoon, quickly lift the chiles and cilantro from the water and plunge into the ice water, stirring to evenly disperse the aromatics and chill them quickly; reserve the pot of water. Drain the aromatics in a colander while you prepare the rest of the dressing. Keep the water boiling in the pot.