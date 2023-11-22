Pezzetti Fritti (Mixed Fried Vegetables)
One of my favorite early memories of Rome is of a food and wine festival thrown by the kosher catering company Le Bon Ton. Members of the city’s Jewish community showed up in spades, dressed to the nines and ready to toast one another and go back for seconds and thirds at the abundant food tables. Of all I ate that afternoon, my favorite was the battered deep-fried vegetables, served hot and crisp from the fryer in brown paper cones for easy (and stylish!) nibbling.
Mixed fried vegetables (and sometimes fish), commonly known as fritto misto, are beloved by all Romans, but the deep-frying method hails originally from the Roman Jewish kitchen. Roman Jews call the dish pezzetti fritti (literally, “fried pieces”), and they fry everything from zucchini and mushrooms to onions, potatoes, cauliflower, sliced artichokes and parsnips. Feel free to play around with other vegetables when you make this at home. Roman batters are generally quite thick, fully concealing whatever is inside. My version is a little lighter but still coats the ingredients nicely. Serve the fried vegetables piping hot, with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing.
Heat 1 ½ inches of oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat until it reaches 350 degrees on a deep-fry (instant-read) thermometer. Line a large baking sheet with paper towels and set nearby.
While the oil heats, make the batter: Whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda and sparkling water in a large bowl until smooth and the consistency of a loose pancake batter. (Do not overmix.)
Working in batches, drop the vegetables into the batter to coat, then remove with tongs, allowing the excess batter to drip off, and slip into the hot oil, being careful not to crowd the pan (which can lead to soggy fritters). If you are adding a couple of pieces at once, jostle them slightly with the tongs so they won’t stick together in clumps. Fry the vegetables, flipping them once, until crisp and golden, 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the fried vegetables to the paper towels to drain as they are done. Add more oil to the pan if needed, letting it come up to heat before proceeding.
Transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and sprinkle with salt. Serve hot, with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing.
Get our Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.