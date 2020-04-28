Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Crushed Honeycomb Candy

Time 45 minutes
Yields Makes 2 cups
Bittersweet honeycomb candy
Bittersweet honeycomb candy adds crunch to ice creams, cakes, scones and is even great eaten by itself.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Honeycomb Candy

1

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil and place the sheet on a wire rack. In a small bowl, combine the vanilla and baking soda.

2

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and honey, and place over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar is melted and the mixture has turned to a dark amber-colored caramel.

3

Remove the pan from the heat and quickly stir in all the vanilla-baking soda mixture at once. Be careful, as the soda will cause the sugar mixture to bubble rapidly.

4

As soon as the mixture bubbles up, quit stirring and quickly pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet; do not touch the mixture once it is on the sheet or it will deflate. The baking sheet will get hot from the heat of the honeycomb so do not touch it with your bare hands. Let the honeycomb stand until it’s cool and hardened, about 30 minutes.

5

Break the honeycomb into 1/2-pieces (or bite-size pieces, if not mixing into ice cream), and store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to 1 week.

Make Ahead:
Store the candy in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
