Dry spice butterflied chicken

Variations:

Barbecue Chicken:

When the chicken has cooked for 50 minutes, brush the chicken with a layer of your favorite barbecue sauce to cover, then repeat every 3 minutes until the chicken is done, for a total of 4 layers of sauce.



Grilled Chicken:

Instead of heating the oven, prepare a charcoal or gas grill for indirect grilling and brush the grill grates with some oil. Lay the chicken skin side down on the direct heat part of the grill and immediately sprinkle another 1 tablespoon reserved spice mixture over the side facing up. Close the grill and cook until the skin has rendered most of its fat and is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Open the grill, then use two pairs of tongs (or folded paper towels grasped in your fingers) to flip the chicken skin side up and position it over the indirect side of the grill. Close the grill and continue roasting until the chicken is cooked through, the skin is crisp all over and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads at least 190 degrees, 30 to 40 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and immediately sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon reserved spice mixture evenly over the chicken. Tent the chicken loosely with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.