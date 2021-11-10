Extra Onion-y and Celery Stuffing

Heat 5 tablespoons butter and the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the aromatics are soft but not brown, 6 to 8 minutes. While the onions and garlic cook, separate the leaves from the celery stalks and reserve them (you should get about ½ lightly packed cup); cut the celery stalks into ¼-inch-thick slices. Add the sliced celery to the skillet, season with salt and lots and lots of pepper, and cook until the celery is tender and brighter, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook, stirring, until it has mostly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.