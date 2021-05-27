Share
Fino Martini
Time 5 minutes, plus overnight freezing
Yields Serves 4 to 6
Pour the gin, sherry, orange liqueur and water into a resealable bottle (flip top or screw cap preferred). Tightly seal and freeze overnight.
To serve, chill a coupe or Nick and Nora glass in the freezer for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour. Pour 3 to 4 ounces of the martini into the chilled glass. Holding the orange peel by its long edges and skin facing down into the glass, pinch the peel to express the citrus oils in; discard the orange peel and add 1 to 3 olives to the glass. Serve immediately.
