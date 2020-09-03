Foolproof Pulled Pork

Daniel Castillo, chef and owner of Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, shares his method for cooking fall-off-the-bone pork shoulder in a home oven, which is easily adapted to an outdoor smoker or grill (see Variations). Most “butt” pork shoulders come with the skin already removed and the fat trimmed. If you can, ask your butcher to remove the skin but leave all the fat intact so that it can render around the meat while it roasts, keeping it tender and adding more flavor.

This pork takes at least 14 hours to cook, so plan accordingly. I’ve found the best approach is to put the pork in the oven right before you go to bed, so it is finished cooking around lunchtime the next day; otherwise, you will have to wake up before sunrise the day of to get it started so it’s ready by dinnertime. Either way, check on the pork every hour after 7 or 8 hours because, if your oven is like mine, it might shut itself off after so many hours at such a low temperature. Trust me, you don’t want to find this out the hard way.