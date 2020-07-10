Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sazón Spice Mix

5 minutes
Makes about 2 1/2 tablespoons
Toasted spices.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
1

Stir together the achiote, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and black pepper in a bowl. Use immediately or store in a glass jar.

Make Ahead:
The spice mix can be stored in a jar for up to six months.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

