Sazón Spice Mix
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes about 2 1/2 tablespoons
This from-scratch version of sazón takes a minute to mix together. Store-bought versions often include MSG. If you have some on hand and would like to use it, you can add a pinch.
1
Stir together the achiote, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and black pepper in a bowl. Use immediately or store in a glass jar.
Make Ahead:
The spice mix can be stored in a jar for up to six months.
