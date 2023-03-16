For St. Patrick's Day, it's easy corned beef hash
What makes this dish great is the play of textures and flavors from the crispy-on-the-outside-creamy-on-the-inside potatoes, caramelized onions and browned corned beef. If you don’t already have leftover corned beef on hand, you can purchase a chunk of (unsliced) corned beef from a deli. Alternatively, it is easy to make at home. Purchase a corned beef from the grocery store, rinse it well, put it in a large pot with water to cover along with the enclosed pickling spices and simmer gently until it is fork tender, about 3 hours.
Corned Beef Hash
Put potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water. Add enough salt to make water salty like the sea – 1 to 2 tablespoons. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce to a simmer and cook until barely tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and spread on a sheet pan to let dry (alternatively, put in a 200 degree oven for 5 to 7 minutes).
Meanwhile, in a large, cast-iron or non-stick pan, melt the butter over medium heat. When sizzling, add the onion, red bell pepper and a generous pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and a bit charred in places, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. If the potatoes are not yet cool, remove the pan from the heat.
When the potatoes are cooled, heat the pan on the stove over medium heat. Spread the corned beef fat in the pan. Let it render and then stir and allow the remaining bits to crisp up. You may hear some of it popping in the pan. When crispy, 3 to 5 minutes, remove the bits from the pan to the plate of onions and peppers, leaving behind as much of the rendered fat as possible.
Add the cooled potatoes to the pan along with a few generous pinches of salt, toss to coat, spread in a single layer and use a spatula to press them down to allow as much direct contact with the pan as possible. Let sit undisturbed until the bottoms are well browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir and flip the potatoes and press them down again and leave undisturbed until the bottoms are well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat one more time and then add the onions, peppers, corned beef fat bits and the corned beef to the pan. Stir to combine and, again, with your spatula, press down to a single layer and let the mixture brown and char in places, 3 to 5 minutes. Toss and press down again and leave undisturbed until the potatoes are crispy and the corned beef is heated through and well browned, another 3 to 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings as necessary.
To serve, sprinkle with fresh parsley and top with a fried egg.
