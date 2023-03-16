For St. Patrick's Day, it's easy corned beef hash

Add the cooled potatoes to the pan along with a few generous pinches of salt, toss to coat, spread in a single layer and use a spatula to press them down to allow as much direct contact with the pan as possible. Let sit undisturbed until the bottoms are well browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir and flip the potatoes and press them down again and leave undisturbed until the bottoms are well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat one more time and then add the onions, peppers, corned beef fat bits and the corned beef to the pan. Stir to combine and, again, with your spatula, press down to a single layer and let the mixture brown and char in places, 3 to 5 minutes. Toss and press down again and leave undisturbed until the potatoes are crispy and the corned beef is heated through and well browned, another 3 to 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings as necessary.

(Yudi Ela Echevarria / For The Times)