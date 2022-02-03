Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip

This dip is a merger of my favorite fried onion dip with spicy Sichuan chili crisp. Both dishes start out the same: with frying onions. I add garlic, chiles and spices to the mix and then stir them together for a creamy dip with a wonderfully warm kick. The ground Sichuan peppercorns, Chinese five spice and MSG are optional, but if you have one or all of them, add them for a more aromatic dip. Normally averse to such things, I actually prefer “lite” sour cream for this dip since you stir in ½ cup of oil from frying the onions. If you added that to regular sour cream, it’d be too rich to eat, even for game day.