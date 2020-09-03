Fried Pork Sandwiches

This is my take on the “fried pork sandwich” served at Tina’s Cuban Cuisine in New York. It’s one of the best ways to utilize leftover roasted pork shoulder. Chunks of leftover meat are pan-fried and then topped with Peruvian pickled onions known as salsa criolla and maduros, which are fried sweet plantains. For the bread, use the standard 7- to 8-inch-long rolls for Cuban sandwiches: tubular like a French baguette, but without pointed ends. They are of the soft white-bread texture, so no artisanal sourdoughs here, please. In a pinch you could use a Kaiser roll, banh mi roll or other feathery white bread bun.

Starting the pork in cold oil may seem strange, but take it from my experience: Adding pieces of cold pork with cold fat to hot oil will cause violent pops from the meat’s moisture releasing. No sandwich is worth burning your arm in hot oil splatters. Heating the pork with the oil allows it to fry and become crisp with no need for protective gear.