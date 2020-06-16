Frogmore Stew

Add the sausage and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shrimp, scallops and wine and cook until the shrimp are cooked through, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and pour the stew into a large serving bowl. For more casual gatherings, serve directly from the pot on the stove. Garnish each serving with cilantro and serve immediately.