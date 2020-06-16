Frogmore Stew
I remember creating this dish for my third restaurant, Shoebox Café. The idea of it for me was the embodiment of a chowder-style Southern fish stew. I wanted a hearty dish that screamed “Southern” with a sophisticated twist.
In a large stockpot, combine 12 cups of the water or stock, the bay leaves, Old Bay, celery, onions, garlic and chiles and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.
Add the sausage and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shrimp, scallops and wine and cook until the shrimp are cooked through, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and pour the stew into a large serving bowl. For more casual gatherings, serve directly from the pot on the stove. Garnish each serving with cilantro and serve immediately.
