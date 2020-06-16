Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Frogmore Stew

55 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
LOS ANGELES, CA. JUNE 12, 2020: alexander-smalls-frogmore-stew (Beatriz da Costa)
In a large stockpot, combine 12 cups of the water or stock, the bay leaves, Old Bay, celery, onions, garlic and chiles and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

Add the sausage and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shrimp, scallops and wine and cook until the shrimp are cooked through, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and pour the stew into a large serving bowl. For more casual gatherings, serve directly from the pot on the stove. Garnish each serving with cilantro and serve immediately.

Excerpted from Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen by Alexander Smalls with Veronica Chambers
