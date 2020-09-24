Garlic-crusted cornbread.

Remove the pan from the oven, add the butter, then return the pan to the oven to melt the butter, 1 minute. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and gently swirl it so the butter coats the bottom and halfway up the side of the pan. When the butter is fully melted, pour it into the liquid ingredients in the bowl and quickly stir everything together with a small rubber spatula or spoon just until the batter combines and there are no dry patches of flour.