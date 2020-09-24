Garlic Fried Chicken

If using a whole chicken, first cut off the whole legs on each side and separate the thighs from the drumsticks. Next, cut out the backbone, then remove the center breastbone. Halve the breasts to separate. Then, cut each breast crosswise so that one piece has the wing with about a third of the breast and the other piece has most of the breast; remove the tips from each wing if you’d like. You will have 8 pieces total; save the chicken carcass for making stock or discard.