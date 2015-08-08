Green chile mac and cheese

Grown in a small, hot, dry valley in an out-of-the-way corner of southwestern New Mexico, Hatch green chiles are becoming a treasured regional ingredient in California, along the lines of Georgia’s Vidalia sweet onion on the East Coast. The Hatch chile is known for the sweet flavor. Even though it can be very hot, it has a sweetness that no other place does.

Green chiles, which range in temperature from spicy to incendiary, are to New Mexican food what tomatoes are to Italian cooking. They are ubiquitous in sauces and are delicious when stuffed and fried for chiles rellenos.

And, they make a terrific addition to macaroni and cheese.

