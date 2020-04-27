Jonathan Gold’s Barefoot Fried Chicken

When Jonathan Gold was gathering people at his house in Pasadena for a night off from eating out, fried chicken was usually what he made.
The funny thing about it is that, like an urban legend, there are certain details everyone remembers and others that vary from eater to eater. For a guy who spilled it all on the page, who let his life be captured on film for a documentary, it was probably good to have a couple secrets in the tank, particularly when it came to the too-rare times he let loose at the stove for a crowd.
There is no guarantee that the recipe below will earn you the adulation that Jonathan’s earned him, though it’s a good place to start.