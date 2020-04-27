Jonathan Gold’s Barefoot Fried Chicken

Working on a large cutting board, break each chicken down into whole leg, whole breast pieces and whole wings (discard the backbones or save for making stock). Divide the whole legs into thighs and drumsticks, and cut all the breasts in half crosswise. Place all the chicken pieces in the largest bowl you have and pour over the buttermilk and hot sauce. Toss with your hands to evenly coat the chicken, then wrap the bowl in plastic wrap and refrigerate the chicken at least 12 hours and up to 24.