California Heat Spicy Peanut Noodles

While you’re waiting for the water to boil and cooking the noodles, make the peanut sauce. In a medium bowl, combine hot water with the garlic and ginger. Stir in the peanut butter to blend to a smooth consistency. Stir in the tamari or soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime juice, California Heat Chile Oil, maple syrup and sesame oil and mix thoroughly to fully blend the ingredients. (If it looks broken, that’s OK — keep stirring.)