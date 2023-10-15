California Heat Spicy Peanut Noodles
California Heat amps up the flavor in these creamy, spicy peanut noodles. Make a chile oil with the spice blend to drizzle it into the noodle sauce — you also can use extra for pouring on top and to adjust the heat level as desired. The dry spice blend is a garnish too. California Heat’s citrusy and smoky profile goes great with the sweet, nutty peanut sauce.
Spicy Peanut Noodles
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook noodles according to package instructions.
While you’re waiting for the water to boil and cooking the noodles, make the peanut sauce. In a medium bowl, combine hot water with the garlic and ginger. Stir in the peanut butter to blend to a smooth consistency. Stir in the tamari or soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime juice, California Heat Chile Oil, maple syrup and sesame oil and mix thoroughly to fully blend the ingredients. (If it looks broken, that’s OK — keep stirring.)
When the noodles are finished cooking, drain and add to the bowl. Toss with the sauce until the noodles are coated. Garnish with sliced scallions, chopped roasted peanuts and sliced red chiles and serve with fresh lime wedges. Sprinkle with the dry California Heat spice blend. Drizzle with more California Heat Chile Oil, if desired.
California Heat Chile Oil
In a small saucepan, heat the oil and California Heat spice blend over medium-low heat just until the oil starts to simmer and become fragrant with the spice blend. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Store in a covered container away from light and heat.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.