Lazy Summer Tian

Think of this as the French classic but with cooked onions, spicy chiles and sweet corn for a bright late-summer twist. It’s the perfect thing to make while you’re already sweating on a hot day, entertaining friends over glasses of chilled wine. The vegetables are soft and melded together in the center while the butter-crisped potatoes on the bottom and the breadcrumbs on top add plenty of crunch to make the dish a hearty and satisfying dinner. This dish is best served at room temperature, so bake it in the cool hours of the morning, then let it stand at room temp all day until you’re ready to eat it. Resist the temptation to deseed the chile; its heat is not that intense and provides a welcome balance to the sweetness of the corn.