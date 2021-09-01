15 delicious recipes for a sweet Jewish new year

Along with contemplation and gatherings with loved ones, the Jewish New Year — this year the start lands on Sept. 6 — is also a time to eat symbolic foods to represent one’s wishes for the coming year. The traditional gustatory representation of a sweet year is dipping apples in honey.But why stop there? You can incorporate one or both in any or every component of a meal.
If you think you are not a fan of honey cake, think again. Here are two approaches to honey cake for your consideration. Magical honey cake, like fine wine, improves with age and you only need to wait for seven days. Honey cake from the box, as the name implies, uses a cake mix, but not a honey-cake mix. After adding honey and spices, the result is more tender and moist than a typical honey cake. Perhaps add a dollop of apple and honey sorbet to the plate because, well, who doesn’t like cold and creamy alongside a slice of cake?Barley thumbprints with honey and lemon thyme would also be great with the sorbet or solo, and it is always good to have freshly baked cookies around during the holidays.
For Rosh Hashanah, challah is shaped into rounds to symbolize the cyclical nature of the year. Challah is also dipped in honey instead of the Shabbat practice of dipping challah into salt. Honey challah is brushed with a honey and water wash; apple and honey challah has the apple-honey duo – no additional dipping is needed for either.