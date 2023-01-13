9 rainy day recipes for all your comfort-food favorites

Keep these recipes on hand for rainy weather, when all we want is to reach straight for our favorite comfort foods. These rainy day recipes are the kitchen equivalent of curling up on the couch with a good book, a blanket and a cup of tea.

White bean and fennel soup This white bean and fennel soup has a thick, rich-flavored broth that comes mostly from the cooking liquid from the beans. Time 2 hours 45 minutes Yields Serves 8

What starts as a familiar white bean soup gets a twist by using fennel three ways, each of which elicits a slightly different dimension of flavor: silky sweet from the stewed bulbs, aromatic and herbaceous from the chopped fronds, and nutty and caramelized from the quickly fried wedges that are added as a garnish.

Parmesan Mac N Cheese A black pepper-packed Parmesan and cream sauce takes this macaroni and cheese in a different direction than the usual side dish.

This mac n’ cheese is rooted in the traditional James Hemings style with lots of Parmesan and black pepper. What really sets the sauce apart is the sherry. The recipe calls for rigatoni but feel free to use your favorite noodles.

Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup) The Thai favorite tom kha gai, or coconut chicken soup, gets sour flavor from lime juice, saltiness from fish sauce and spiciness from Thai chiles. Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

The combination of coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce and lemon grass from the stock is sweet and fragrant in this classic Thai soup.

Flourless Fudgy Brownies This simple, flourless fudgy brownie recipe requires only six ingredients and is a foolproof formula to a tender, chocolaty dessert. Time 45 minutes Yields Makes one 8-inch-square pan.

Brownies are a perfect fix for a a cold, dreary day. These are extra chocolaty and gluten-free.

Bistro Meatloaf Meatloaf takes inspiration from bistro steaks with a simple compound butter flavored with garlic, shallots and parsley. Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 4

This simple, classic preparation will make any meat lover happy — and there may even be enough leftover for next-day sandwiches.

Chard shakshouka This take on the rustic recipe includes Swiss chard, which lends just enough bright bitter notes to offset the richness of the stew. Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 6

If you don’t have all day for your dinner to simmer, this shakshouka comes together quickly and is full of flavor.

Pho Gà Nhanh (Quick Chicken Pho) This quick chicken pho recipe, or pho gà nhanh, provides a weeknight-ready dish that's full of comforting flavor. Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 2

Rather than over the course of days, this brothy, noodley pho comes together in less than an hour for a hot, quick, filling weeknight meal.

Easy Beef and Bean Chili All you need is ground beef, a can of beans and some spices to get an easy, satisfying chili on the table in less than 30 minutes. Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4

Here, too, if you don’t have all day for dinner to simmer on your stovetop, with a few strategic pantry items you can make this satisfying chili in 30 minutes.

Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies Fresh ginger packs a warm punch in these spiced, chewy molasses cookies, crunchy on the outside with turbinado sugar. Time 1 hour, plus overnight chilling Yields Makes 16 large cookies

These giant cookies are almost magical. They are chewy, full of flavor, and not too sweet. A perfect treat to brighten up a gray, gloomy day.

