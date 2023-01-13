9 rainy day recipes for all your comfort-food favorites

Keep these recipes on hand for rainy weather, when all we want is to reach straight for our favorite comfort foods. These rainy day recipes are the kitchen equivalent of curling up on the couch with a good book, a blanket and a cup of tea.
White bean and fennel soup
What starts as a familiar white bean soup gets a twist by using fennel three ways, each of which elicits a slightly different dimension of flavor: silky sweet from the stewed bulbs, aromatic and herbaceous from the chopped fronds, and nutty and caramelized from the quickly fried wedges that are added as a garnish.
Parmesan Mac N Cheese
This mac n’ cheese is rooted in the traditional James Hemings style with lots of Parmesan and black pepper. What really sets the sauce apart is the sherry. The recipe calls for rigatoni but feel free to use your favorite noodles.
Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
The combination of coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce and lemon grass from the stock is sweet and fragrant in this classic Thai soup.
Flourless Fudgy Brownies
Brownies are a perfect fix for a a cold, dreary day. These are extra chocolaty and gluten-free.
Bistro Meatloaf
This simple, classic preparation will make any meat lover happy — and there may even be enough leftover for next-day sandwiches.
Chard shakshouka
If you don’t have all day for your dinner to simmer, this shakshouka comes together quickly and is full of flavor.
Pho Gà Nhanh (Quick Chicken Pho)
Rather than over the course of days, this brothy, noodley pho comes together in less than an hour for a hot, quick, filling weeknight meal.
Easy Beef and Bean Chili
Here, too, if you don’t have all day for dinner to simmer on your stovetop, with a few strategic pantry items you can make this satisfying chili in 30 minutes.
Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies
These giant cookies are almost magical. They are chewy, full of flavor, and not too sweet. A perfect treat to brighten up a gray, gloomy day.