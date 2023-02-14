8 luscious chocolate dessert recipes for lovers

Face it: On Valentine’s Day, chocolate is required. I’m not sure who really has a problem with that. But there is the dilemma of what form the chocolate should take. Chocolate-dipped berries or fruit? Chocolate cake? Pudding? Soufflé? Brownies?
Most people I know would say, “any or all of the above.”. By the way, if you’re looking for artisanal chocolates, there are several great local chocolatiers you can visit. If you prefer a more personal touch, offer your valentine homemade chocolate dessert. Here are some options.
Grownup Mint-Chocolate Pudding
This recipe uses gelatin rather than eggs for the pudding so you don’t have to worry about curdling your custard. Absinthe balances the mint flavor for a sophisticated but still comforting pudding
Chocolate-Raspberry Thumbprints
Chocolate and raspberry are a classic combination, here made less showy but no less delicious in the form of a cookie. The dough is pliant and forgiving, making this a great project for kids.
Easy Chocolate Soufflés
Don’t be intimidated. These easy-to-make soufflés will have people thinking you spent long hours laboring over them even though you will only need about 30 minutes start to finish. Light and airy and deeply chocolatey, they will satisfy the craving for chocolate without weighing you down.
Molten Chocolate Cakes
Among his most replicated and imitated recipes, this chocolate cake helped catapult Jean-Georges Vongerichten to master chef status. With only six ingredients, it is so simple to make at home that it is hard to mess up. Even if you overbake it, you will wind up with a delicious brownie-like cake. Yes, you, too, can be a star chef.
Simpler Salted Caramel-Chocolate Tart
A wedge of caramel nestled in a cocoa crust and smothered in chocolate ganache garnished with flaky sea salt? Yes, please! A slice of this chewy, gooey, chocolatey tart is much more satisfying than the two-bite squares of chocolate-coated caramel typically included in a box of chocolates. It is easy to make and even easier to eat.
Momed’s Flourless Chocolate Cake
Not only gluten-free but also vegan (so long as you use vegan chocolate chips), a slice of this decadence will transport you and your co-consumers to chocolate heaven. Even better, it is so easy to make that it requires neither special equipment nor a lot of time: A saucepan, a spatula, a cake pan and 35 minutes are pretty much all you need.
Triple-Chocolate Brownies
There may be no such thing as a bad brownie, but the best ones are truly memorable, and this is one of those. Cocoa powder gives a balanced chocolate flavor. Chopped chocolate (rather than chocolate chips) ensures that the chocolate is evenly spread throughout the batter, and chocolate ganache drizzled over them gives them a creamy, extra chocolate kick. Dig into the full low-down on brownie ingredients and chemistry or just trust this recipe. Either way, you will be richly rewarded.
Chocolate Ganache Strawberry Tart
This tart is a great stand-in for chocolate-dipped strawberries. A thin layer of chocolate ganache helps the berries adhere to the hazelnut crust and gives the experience of chocolate-dipped strawberries without all the fuss and mess of hand-dipping.
Finally, if your valentine is avoiding sugar, make a chocolate mole and serve it with the meats and/or vegetables of your choice. While it is about a 4½-hour undertaking, most of that is unattended; this will not take up half of your day. It will deliver on flavor and allow you to meet that Valentine’s Day chocolate requirement with a clear conscience.