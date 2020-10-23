Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share

Cauliflower: A culinary blank canvas

11 Recipes

Its neutral taste, texture and color make it perfect for exploring different flavors and cooking techniques.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida
Oct. 23, 2020

Everywhere you turn, there it is: cauliflower rice, cauliflower wings, cauliflower steak and cauliflower pizza crust (at Chuck E. Cheese, no less!). Cauliflower and cauliflower products abound and for good reason. Just now coming into season in Southern California, the white cruciferous vegetable is nutrient-dense and offers bona fide health benefits. High in fiber as well as vitamins B, C and K and antioxidants, it is said to promote weight loss and colon and brain health and to lower the risk of heart disease and cancer. Diet-friendly, cauliflower is standard fare for most eating trends, from weight loss programs to vegan to gluten-free to paleo, keto, clean and beyond. But you don’t have to be into fad diets to appreciate this veritable culinary blank canvas. Its neutral taste, texture and color make it perfect for exploring different flavors and cooking techniques. Here are some recipes to tickle your palate.

Ceviche vegetariano

Serves 6 as a main dish or 8 to 10 as a first course

Maacher jhol (Bengali fish curry with eggplant, cauliflower and potato)

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 4
Grilled cauliflower recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Grilled Cauliflower Wedges

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Cauliflower "Panna Cotta" With Beluga Caviar

3 hours
Serves 12
The rainbow cauliflower taco with grilled corn and cashew puree is a vegan-friendly menu item at Trejo's Cantina in Hollywood.

Roasted rainbow cauliflower tacos

1 hour
Makes 6 tacos

Triple cheese curried cauliflower gratin

Total time: 3½ to 4 hours
Serves 12
Meatballs flavored with spicy Dijon mustard lift a creamy gratin of cauliflower showered with Gruyère cheese. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.

Mustardy Meatball and Cauliflower Gratin with Gruyère

Salt and Vinegar Cauliflower

35 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 21, 2020: How to boil water, cauliflower April 21, 2020 (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times).

Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Charred Lemon and Spicy Tahini Sauce

1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended
Serves 2 to 4

Everyday cauliflower (Roz ki gobi)

15 minutes
Serves 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FEBRUARY 15, 2018: Cauliflower steaks with garlicky breadcrumbs for a new Cucina Italiana column from Evan Kleiman. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Crunchy cauliflower steaks alla parmigiana

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.