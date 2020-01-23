Mustardy Meatball and Cauliflower Gratin with Gruyère

In a medium bowl, break apart the ground beef with your fingers into pieces about the size of a dime. Dollop the mustard over the beef then season liberally with salt and pepper. Use your fingers to gently toss the beef until it’s well-coated with the seasonings. Roll walnut-size pieces of beef into about 32 balls (1¼-inch-diameter) and divide them among the gratin dishes, resting them on the cauliflower.