Comfort food to soothe your nerves

14 Recipes
Best ever mac 'n' cheese being spooned from a casserole dish

Your go-to recipes as you wait to hear the results

By Julie Giuffrida

Whoever you will vote for or already voted for this election day — strike that, election week, er, election month, or year, or, well, whatever, now that the ballots are actually being counted the real nail-biting begins. Who will win and how will that play out? I don’t know about you, but few things will bring me in off the ledge more quickly and completely than food. Comfort food and lots of it. I’m talking an Olympic-size swimming pool full of chicken soup, a shipping container of macaroni and cheese, a cistern of rice pudding. After all, these are unprecedented times.

My go-to soup when I’m on edge? Classic matzo ball. There is a recipe for it below (though with a twist) and a few other types in case even making matzo balls seems too stressful. Try the puchero (Mexican chicken soup), the ever-popular and easy to make tom kha gai (Thai coconut chicken soup) or pho gà nhanh (quick chicken pho). If you want your noodles suspended in creamy cheesiness rather than in chicken broth, one of these macaroni and cheese recipes from Times Food writers over the years will surely transport you to a more sacred space. Nuanced differences among the recipes account for personal taste, but these recipes are from well-seasoned food pros — you can’t go wrong with any of them. When you’re ready to move on to the sweet, each of these rice puddings — whether you’re a purist and go for plain vanilla or stud it with fruit, nuts or chocolate — will warm your belly and soothe your soul.

The great thing about all of these dishes is that there will be lots of leftovers. Whatever frustrations may come in the days after the election, you will be armed to cook and eat your way through them.

A comforting bowl of chicken soup with matzo balls. Recipe here.

Sephardi chicken soup with herb-flecked kneidelach

3 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Mexican chicken soup

2 hours 45 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
The combination of coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce and lemon grass from the stock is sweet and fragrant. Recipe: Tom Kha Gai

Coconut chicken soup (Tom kha gai)

15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Quick chicken pho

Quick Chicken Pho (pho gà nhanh)

50 minutes
Serves 2
Queen and Diva's mac 'n' cheese

Queen and Diva's mac 'n' cheese

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 12 to 16
Really the best ever Mac n cheese

Best-Ever Mac 'n' Cheese

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 12 to 16
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 21, 2020: How to boil water, brown butter Mac and Cheese April 21, 2020 (Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times).

Brown Butter Mac and Cheese

35 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
LOS ANGELES, CA., June 29, 2015--GREEN CHILE MAC AND CHEESE. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Green chile mac and cheese

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
The guests bring the chicken, and you provide the sides, including mac 'n' cheese.

Mac 'n' cheese

1 hour
Serves 10
LOS ANGELES, CA., MAY 5, 2020:The rice pudding at Pasjoli is served with candied nuts, braised pineapple and a side of the braising liquid May 5, 2020 (Andrea Chang/Los Angeles Times)

Pasjoli-Inspired Rice Pudding

2 hours, plus chilling
Serves 8
Weekly studio food shoot. Coconut lemongrass rice pudding maple drive.

Lemon grass- coconut rice pudding

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8

Vegan hazelnut rice pudding with orange and dark chocolate

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Chilled banana and pistachio rice pudding

30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Spanish rice pudding with chocolate surprise

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.