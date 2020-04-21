Brown Butter Mac and Cheese

While the pasta cooks, add the flour to the brown butter in the saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, whisking continuously, until the raw flour smell dissipates and the mixture is bubbling, about 2 minutes. While whisking, add the milk ¼ cup at a time in a thin stream. Keep whisking the whole time to ensure the sauce stays very smooth. Once all the milk is added, keep whisking until the sauce comes to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes while whisking. Remove from the heat and add the cheese. Let stand for 30 seconds, then stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until smooth.