Cook with beer for National Beer Day on April 7

If you think beer is only for drinking, you may want to reconsider. Much like cooking with wine, beer adds depth and nuances of flavor to stews, sauces, marinades, baked goods and even ice cream (yes, you read that correctly).
Use a dark, sturdy stout much as you would use a full-bodied red wine: Add it to hearty stews, to savory marinades for grilled meats — to most any dish that has assertive flavors. Malty stouts can add flavor notes of roasted barley and hops, fruit, chocolate and molasses. Lighter lagers and pale ales are better suited to less robust dishes that would typically call for white wine — fish, chicken and dishes that will be served cold, where a dark ale would be overpowering.
When deep-frying, replace the water or seltzer in your batter with ale and, along with the added flavor, the carbonation will help make a lighter, crispier crust. Made with a full-bodied amber ale, the shell of Beer-Battered Shrimp practically shatters when you bite into it. A sharp, bitter IPA stands up well to the rich cheeses in Beer-Battered Mac-and-Cheese Bites. The crunchier coating is a fun alternative to the toasted breadcrumbs that are often sprinkled on top of the baked casserole.
A lager or ale in the cooking liquid for Beer Nuts adds a dimension of flavor that will complement the beverages they accompany. In a simple chilled tomato soup, a light Pilsner or lager is well-suited as its flavor can shine without overwhelming the delicate essence of the broth.
Stout adds a malty dimension to Danish Rye Bread as well as to a dense Beer Cake. It also enhances the cake’s cinnamon and nutmeg flavoring. A complex stout will complement the whole-grain mustard and garlic in Stout Beer and Mustard Wings.
In the marinade for grilled chicken, a dark Mexican beer harmonizes with the lime juice, garlic, cumin and chipotle chiles rather than being stifled by them, and also leaves the chicken juicy and rich with flavor.
Even in ice cream, a flavorful ale or stout added to your crème Anglaise before churning makes for a cold, creamy, beer-flavored treat.