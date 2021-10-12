For fast, fabulous pasta, start with aglio e olio

Back in July, my colleague, food columnist Jenn Harris wrote about cacio e pepe‘s current grasp on the American palate. Ubiquitous and delicious, it certainly qualifies as a divine dish that can be made start to finish in less than 30 minutes. But while cacio e pepe has a stronghold on restaurant menus and is easy enough to make at home, the real star of flavorful, home-cooked fast food is the dizzyingly delicious aglio e olio.

Pure Italian comfort food, it is as simple as three ingredients: thin stringy pasta, garlic and extra-virgin olive oil. Some add chopped parsley — for color and more flavor (if that’s really possible) as the combination of parsley, olive oil and garlic is a holy trinity.

Eat it regularly and you may want some variety (or not). Add some protein like an egg, sardines or anchovies. Add vegetables, like broccoli rabe or cauliflower, mushrooms or olives. Use a different pasta shape — penne, orecchiette or whatever you happen to have on hand. (Non-stringy shapes may be considered sacrilege in Italy, but hey, this is California. We do things our way.)

Want to take it up a notch? Add sea urchin and clams. (There is a theory that aglio e olio is simply a version of linguini and clams minus the clams.) If you prefer to fashion your own variation, leftovers in your refrigerator are a good place to start — chicken, shrimp, legumes, greens. There is little that would not work as an addition.

Cacio e pepe may be having a moment in the spotlight but aglio e olio is in it for the long haul.

