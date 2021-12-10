Advertisement
Share

Four great ways to cook with coffee

A whole Dalgona Coffee Tiramisu with a single portion spooned into in a small dish beside it.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Four recipes for infusing your food with coffee

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Of the 400 million cups of coffee consumed daily in the United States, the average American drinks three. Clearly, we love coffee. But we need not limit ourselves to our morning cups of joe, afternoon cappuccinos and lattes or after-dinner espressos. We can infuse desserts and even entrees with the flavor of America’s second-favorite beverage.

Dalgona Tiramisu is a riff on the classic Italian dessert inspired by the 2020 homemade Dalgona coffee Instagram fervor in the early days of quarantine in South Korea. The tiramisu uses coffee fluff in place of the mascarpone traditionally sandwiched between layers of ladyfingers. While it is relatively simple to put together, this Baked Alaska Coffee Ice Cream Pie is even easier: Use a basic pound cake (homemade or store-bought) to make a crust; fill it with java chip ice cream (store-bought is fine — we won’t judge); top with meringue; broil or blow-torch it and, voila, after a few hours in the freezer you’ve got your pie.

Sweet Butter’s Coffee Doughnut Muffins are sort of like biting into a cappuccino, but there’s something there to chew. And if you are a true coffee die-hard, sink your teeth into Marcus Samuelsson’s Coffee-Infused Duck Breast with French Lentil Salad. The duck marinates overnight in strong coffee along with shards of cinnamon sticks and green cardamom pods before it is gently cold-pan-roasted with coffee beans and more spices.

Getting your daily coffee fix may never be the same.

Ken Hively –– – Abby Alaska: baked alaska coffee ice cream. plate and napkin William–Sonoma.

Baked Alaska Coffee Ice Cream Pie

This Baked Alaska Ice Cream Pie is simple. Shape a pie crust from sliced poundcake, fill it with your favorite ice cream, top with meringue, broil or torch and freeze until firm.
25 minutes
Serves 8
A doughnut muffin? Yes, please.

Sweet Butter’s coffee doughnut muffins

Rich with butter, a hint of freshly brewed coffee and the subtle tang of buttermilk, while still warm the muffins are basted with more butter and rolled in sugar and espresso powder.
1 hour
Makes 2 dozen muffins
Cold dinner-Chilled coffee roasted duck breast with green lentil and her salad.

Coffee-infused duck breast with French lentil salad

The duck marinates overnight in strong coffee laced with shards of cinnamon sticks and green cardamom pods and is then cold-pan-roasted with whole coffee beans and more spices.
1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6

Dalgona Tiramisu

Dalgona coffee fluff does double duty here by coating ladyfingers for a shortcut dessert version of classic tiramisu.
15 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists