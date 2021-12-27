Get the party started with 6 must-try New Year's Eve appetizers

You don’t need to stress out about New Year’s Eve food. Rather than setting out a big dinner that may leave folks lethargic or hungry — again — before the ball has dropped, invite them to graze. Serve a few finger foods that people can eat as the evening progresses. You’ll only have to replenish serving platters here and there, and you won’t be saddled with the burden of planning, cooking and timing a full-on meal. Here are six of our favorite appetizers that will carry you through the evening.
Deviled eggs are always a treat. Dress them up with a garnish of caviar or smoked salmon with fennel and capers. And, continuing the “deviled” theme, try these deviled crab cakes with their intensely flavored, robust — yet light — spicy creole mayonnaise.
This beautiful, vegetarian Roman-style artichoke tart can sit on a table for hours and still taste fresh, the pastry giving a satisfying crunch. Comté and sesame twists are also vegetarian and a great all-night nosh. Make them a day or two before so you’re not doing all of the cooking in one day.
For meat-eaters, succulent Grilled Asian Beef Short Ribs are sure to be a hit. They are delicious piping hot — or at room temperature.
Any or all of these will make for a delicious way to exit 2021 and welcome the new year.