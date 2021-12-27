Get the party started with 6 must-try New Year's Eve appetizers

You don’t need to stress out about New Year’s Eve food. Rather than setting out a big dinner that may leave folks lethargic or hungry — again — before the ball has dropped, invite them to graze. Serve a few finger foods that people can eat as the evening progresses. You’ll only have to replenish serving platters here and there, and you won’t be saddled with the burden of planning, cooking and timing a full-on meal. Here are six of our favorite appetizers that will carry you through the evening.

Deviled eggs are always a treat. Dress them up with a garnish of caviar or smoked salmon with fennel and capers. And, continuing the “deviled” theme, try these deviled crab cakes with their intensely flavored, robust — yet light — spicy creole mayonnaise.

This beautiful, vegetarian Roman-style artichoke tart can sit on a table for hours and still taste fresh, the pastry giving a satisfying crunch. Comté and sesame twists are also vegetarian and a great all-night nosh. Make them a day or two before so you’re not doing all of the cooking in one day.

For meat-eaters, succulent Grilled Asian Beef Short Ribs are sure to be a hit. They are delicious piping hot — or at room temperature.

Any or all of these will make for a delicious way to exit 2021 and welcome the new year.

Deviled eggs with California white sturgeon caviar Sustainably raised California white sturgeon caviar is extremely high quality. Serve it in a way that will show off the quality, such as using it as a topping for deviled eggs. Time 40 minutes Yields Makes 12 deviled eggs

Deviled eggs with smoked salmon, fennel and capers While also a good source of protein, iron and vitamins A and D, a deviled egg—or just half a deviled egg is a wonderful treat, well worth the splurge. Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 8

Deviled Crab Cakes With Spicy Creole Mayonnaise These crunchy two-bite appetizers can be shaped into larger full-sized portions. Both versions are delicious dipped in this spicy sauce. Time 45 minutes, plus chilling Yields Serves 6 to 8

Carciofi alla Romana Tart Inspired by the classic Roman dish, artichokes are mixed with fresh herbs then baked in clusters on puff pastry until golden brown and crisp. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12

Comté and Sesame Twists Comté cheese and sesame seeds blend together in store-bought puff pastry to make the easiest appetizer. Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 32 twists