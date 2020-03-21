Savory Weekend Brunch Dishes

From eggs to porridge to potatoes, these easy brunch recipes will make your weekend even better.
Bridging the gap between savory and sweet, these eggs are baked right into a cheesy pancake batter.
Here, diner-style home fries meet hearty breakfast tacos.
This Vietnamese version of congee is a warming way to start the day.
Swap in a bagel for toast if you prefer a heartier smoked salmon sandwich.
Freezer aisle or take-out palak paneer adds instant richness to this spiced take on shakshuka.
Make the quiche this weekend and enjoy leftovers for lunch during the week.
Crunchy outside and tender inside, these potato cakes taste great even on their own.