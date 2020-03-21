Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Savory Weekend Brunch Dishes

7 Recipes
Recipes
A brunch spread with different dishes and glasses of beer.
(Los Angeles Times)

From eggs to porridge to potatoes, these easy brunch recipes will make your weekend even better.

Share
By Genevieve Ko
March 21, 2020
img-5cc89e63-turbine-la-1556651616-85h69eyd49-snap-image

Egg and Cheese Skillet Pancake

Time 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6

Bridging the gap between savory and sweet, these eggs are baked right into a cheesy pancake batter.

LOS ANGELES, CA-March 20, 2019: Los Angeles Times recipes. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spring Onion Home Fry Tacos

Time 25 minutes
Yields Serves 4

Here, diner-style home fries meet hearty breakfast tacos.

A craving for congee

Chao xa ga (rice porridge with chicken and lemon grass)

Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6

This Vietnamese version of congee is a warming way to start the day.

img-5cc7a30e-turbine-la-1556587276-5wymk7v4rv-snap-image

Smoked Salmon Sando

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 4.

Swap in a bagel for toast if you prefer a heartier smoked salmon sandwich.

3083027-fo-0620-supermarket-recipes-mrt-034.jpg

Palak Paneer Shakshuka

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6

Freezer aisle or take-out palak paneer adds instant richness to this spiced take on shakshuka.

Ham and potato quiche

Ham and potato quiche

Time 1 hour 40 minutes
Yields Serves 6

Make the quiche this weekend and enjoy leftovers for lunch during the week.

Potato pancakes

Potato pancakes with fresh whipped lemon cream and salmon eggs

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 12 to 16

Crunchy outside and tender inside, these potato cakes taste great even on their own.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets.
