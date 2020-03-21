Savory Weekend Brunch Dishes

Egg and Cheese Skillet Pancake Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Bridging the gap between savory and sweet, these eggs are baked right into a cheesy pancake batter.

Spring Onion Home Fry Tacos Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4

Here, diner-style home fries meet hearty breakfast tacos.

This Vietnamese version of congee is a warming way to start the day.

Smoked Salmon Sando Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4.

Swap in a bagel for toast if you prefer a heartier smoked salmon sandwich.

Palak Paneer Shakshuka Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Freezer aisle or take-out palak paneer adds instant richness to this spiced take on shakshuka.

Ham and potato quiche Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 6

Make the quiche this weekend and enjoy leftovers for lunch during the week.

Crunchy outside and tender inside, these potato cakes taste great even on their own.