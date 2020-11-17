Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
If you’re not going whole turkey

8 Recipes
Honey-bourbon roast chicken
This holiday season, consider alternative fowl play for Thanksgiving.

By Julie Giuffrida

The pandemic may have put a damper on your guest list this year, but it need not dampen your spirit. While your smaller crowd may not warrant a 25- or even a 12-pound turkey, there are other ways to serve turkey. It is great in mole and it makes a terrific schnitzel.

Then again, who says Thanksgiving dinner has to be a turkey? If the holiday just wouldn’t seem right without a whole bird, perhaps try game hens, dressed for the occasion. Or maybe go for a large chicken, brined with some bourbon added to the herbs and spices, beautifully lacquered and roasted “turkey style.” These recipes will lead you to some tasty alternatives.

Omar Lezcas’ Turkey in Black Mole

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Turkey Milanese

20 minutes
Serves 4
Grilled Turkey With Piquillo-pine Nut Sauce

20 minutes
Serves 4

Turkey Schnitzel

30 minutes
Serves 4

Recipe: Game hens stuffed with kale, walnuts and cranberries

Game Hens Stuffed With Kale, Walnuts and Cranberries

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

Roasted Cornish Game Hens With Meyer Lemons

1 hour 10 minutes
Servings: 2

Chicken With Candied Pumpkin (Djaj bel-Qera Mderbela)

2 hours
Serves 4

Honey-bourbon Roast Chicken

2 hours
Serves 4 to 6

