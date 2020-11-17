If you’re not going whole turkey

The pandemic may have put a damper on your guest list this year, but it need not dampen your spirit. While your smaller crowd may not warrant a 25- or even a 12-pound turkey, there are other ways to serve turkey. It is great in mole and it makes a terrific schnitzel.
Then again, who says Thanksgiving dinner has to be a turkey? If the holiday just wouldn’t seem right without a whole bird, perhaps try game hens, dressed for the occasion. Or maybe go for a large chicken, brined with some bourbon added to the herbs and spices, beautifully lacquered and roasted “turkey style.” These recipes will lead you to some tasty alternatives.