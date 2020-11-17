If you’re not going whole turkey

The pandemic may have put a damper on your guest list this year, but it need not dampen your spirit. While your smaller crowd may not warrant a 25- or even a 12-pound turkey, there are other ways to serve turkey. It is great in mole and it makes a terrific schnitzel.

Then again, who says Thanksgiving dinner has to be a turkey? If the holiday just wouldn’t seem right without a whole bird, perhaps try game hens, dressed for the occasion. Or maybe go for a large chicken, brined with some bourbon added to the herbs and spices, beautifully lacquered and roasted “turkey style.” These recipes will lead you to some tasty alternatives.

Omar Lezcas’ Turkey in Black Mole Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Turkey Milanese Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4

Turkey Schnitzel Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4