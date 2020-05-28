Mussels in Smoky Miso Broth

Place the pot over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add the shallot all at once, scattering in an even layer, then let cook, without stirring, until lightly blackened at the edges, 1 to 1 ½ minutes. Add the butter and stir it with the shallot until it’s completely melted. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Stir in the miso and cook until it clumps around the shallot, 20 to 30 seconds longer. Pour in the wine and stir, scraping the bottom of the pot until it returns to a simmer.