Once-Baked Mashed Potatoes With Fried Sage Skins

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier, and more fun, when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Russet potatoes are ideal for this recipe, since their dry starchiness can absorb the amount of dairy and butter required. Any sour dairy works here, although crème fraîche is a particularly extravagant splurge if you use it. The fried potato skins can be stored in an airtight container for a couple of days before you need them. And save the oil once it cools; it can be repurposed to fry the onions for the Dry-Fried Green Beans and Mushrooms.