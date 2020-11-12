Dry-Fried Green Beans and Mushrooms With Sizzled Onions

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Though the title of this recipe calls for green beans, what you actually want to use are haricots verts, which are thinner and less hardy than American green beans. Haricots verts are ideal because they cook through inside at the perfect rate to get them lightly seared outside. However, if you want to use American green beans, you’ll want to first split them in half lengthwise. Or you can blanch them in boiling water for one minute, shock them in ice water, then spread them out to dry on paper towels before using them here so they get a head start in cooking.

As for frying the onions, be vigilant about cutting the slices to the same thickness. This ensures they cook evenly and in the time stated below without some pieces being burned while others are underdone. Once cooled, save the remaining oil used for frying the onions and use it to cook scrambled eggs, flavor salad dressings or cook other vegetables — or add it to the oil you need to fry the potato skins in the Once Baked Mashed Potatoes. And while it might seem like a background player in this dish, don’t underestimate the black pepper; it is essential in tying all the flavors together.