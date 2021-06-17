Sometimes we’d have potato salad with Sunday dinner, but mostly we had it as a barbecue side dish. It was definitely one of my favorites. Still is. I think it’s the sweet-spicy-sour interplay among the sweet pickles, the mayonnaise and the mustard that I like so much. Using red-skinned potatoes gives you a creamier result than russet potatoes. It’s best to dress the potatoes when they’re still hot. That not only gets the seasoning into the potatoes quicker, it also creates a balanced texture for a mighty fine potato salad.