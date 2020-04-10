Pickling your own onions is quicker than you might think. Simply steep them in hot vinegar and water until cooled, then let the refrigerator take over, keeping them cool and crunchy for weeks to come.
Quick Pickled Onions
Time 15 minutes
Yields Makes 4 cups
1
Stuff the onion slices in a one-quart glass jar, add a hefty pinch of salt and set aside.
2
In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, bay leaf and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar, then pour the hot liquid over the onions.
3
Seal the jar and let the liquid cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the onions, shaking them occasionally, for at least 1 day before serving.