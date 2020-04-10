Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Quick Pickled Onions

Time 15 minutes
Yields Makes 4 cups
Quick Pickled Onions
Red wine vinegar and sugar is all that’s needed to turn red onions into quick pickles for topping tacos or grain bowls.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
1

Stuff the onion slices in a one-quart glass jar, add a hefty pinch of salt and set aside.

2

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, bay leaf and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar, then pour the hot liquid over the onions.

3

Seal the jar and let the liquid cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the onions, shaking them occasionally, for at least 1 day before serving.

Make Ahead:
The pickled onions will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
