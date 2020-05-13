République Date Butter Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Meanwhile, combine one quarter of the sliced dates with ¼ cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the dates have absorbed all the water and are soft enough to smash, about 15 minutes. (If the pan dries out before the dates are soft, add another tablespoon or two of water.) Use a fork to smash the dates into a coarse paste. Add the butter to the saucepan and smash until evenly mixed. It’s OK if the butter melts in the process.