Salsa Criolla (Peruvian Pickled Onions and Peppers)

Adapted from a recipe in Maricel Presilla’s “Peppers of the Americas,” these pickled onions are an essential part of a Fried Pork Sandwich and virtually every meal in Peru. Aji amarillo peppers are traditional for their heat and color but are difficult to find fresh in the U.S. Use the jarred variety found in some Latin grocery stores or use a small mild orange chile or orange bell pepper as a substitute, knowing that the chile heat and flavor will be slightly different.