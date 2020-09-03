Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Salsa Criolla (Peruvian Pickled Onions and Peppers)

30 minutes
Makes 2 cups
Piquant aji amarillo chiles lend their color and distinctive heat to these pickled white onions
Piquant aji amarillo chiles lend their color and distinctive heat to these pickled white onions, an essential condiment in Peruvian cooking.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims
Sep. 3, 2020

Adapted from a recipe in Maricel Presilla’s “Peppers of the Americas,” these pickled onions are an essential part of a Fried Pork Sandwich and virtually every meal in Peru. Aji amarillo peppers are traditional for their heat and color but are difficult to find fresh in the U.S. Use the jarred variety found in some Latin grocery stores or use a small mild orange chile or orange bell pepper as a substitute, knowing that the chile heat and flavor will be slightly different.

1

Place the onion in a medium bowl, toss with the salt then cover with cold water; let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the onion, leaving them in the bowl.

2

Add the lime juice, vinegar, cilantro and chile to the onion, season with salt and toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead:
Store the pickled onions in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

