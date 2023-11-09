Salt and Sichuan Pepper Dry-Brined Turkey

Sichuan pepper is citrusy, floral and fragrant, distinct for its tingly, numbing effect. Not a peppercorn but the berry of a tree in the citrus family, Sichuan peppers are combined with salt here for a distinctive dry brine for Thanksgiving turkey. In the canon of Sichuan flavor profiles, of which there are dozens, this particular combination is called jiaoyan wei. It’s often served as a condiment for roasted meat. Using it as a rub creates an especially fragrant, savory turkey.

Start the dry brining a full day in advance of roasting.