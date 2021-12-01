Salty Black-and-White Chocolate Crinkles

These chewy crinkle cookies get their unique flavor from the trifecta of rich and anise-y licorice, creamy and sweet almond paste chunks and bitter cocoa powder. The quality of the cookies depends on the quality of the ingredients, so seek out high-quality soft, black licorice and cocoa powder. Make sure to coat the cookies thickly in powdered sugar so the cracks that appear during baking are that much more dramatic and striking.