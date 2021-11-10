Spiced and Juicy Roast Turkey with Easy, Breezy Gravy

Roasting parts of a turkey makes the cooking of the bird go quicker, makes the parts easier to manage (and fit in your fridge) and makes carving time a breeze. Andy’s turkey is rubbed with a shawarma-inspired mix of black pepper, cumin, coriander and smoked paprika, which gives the turkey’s skin a burnished crispness. You’re going to butcher a whole turkey for this recipe, but if you don’t feel up to the task, ask your butcher to do it for you or buy the individual pieces, which can be found in some grocery stores. Save the backbone and neck for making the easy gravy, below, or for making turkey stock. For the spice rub, do not use pre-ground black pepper; pulse whole peppercorns in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle, until they’re roughly ground.