Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet Floats
Ruth Rogers and Rose Gray of the River Cafe in London devised this ingenious method for making sorbet using a whole lemon — peel and all! You might think the lemon flavor would be too intense, but when combined with ripe berries it tastes just like frozen strawberry lemonade. The sorbet is bright and refreshing on its own and even better in a float.
Trim the ends off one of the lemons and cut it into eight wedges, discarding the seeds. Place the lemon wedges in the bowl of a food processor along with the sugar and blend until very smooth. Transfer the lemon puree to a large bowl.
Using the food processor once again (no need to wash it), blend the strawberries until smooth. (You might need to blend the berries in two batches, depending on the size of your processor.) Mix the strawberry puree into the lemon puree. Stir in the juice of the remaining lemon. Chill the strawberry lemonade in the refrigerator until cold, at least two hours and up to two days.
Pour the chilled lemonade into an ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Spoon the sorbet into a container, cover tightly, and freeze until firm, at least three hours.
To assemble the floats, place two small scoops of sorbet in each of six tall glasses. Fill each glass with about three-quarters of a cup of ginger ale and serve immediately with long spoons.
