Tuna Albóndigas en Chipotle

Albóndigas en chipotle, meatballs simmered in a smoky tomato-chipotle sauce, is a nostalgic dish in many parts of Mexico, common at home and in restaurants serving comida corrida, home-style set meals sold at affordable prices. This version is loosely adapted from a recipe by writer and cookbook author Lesley Téllez, with one important difference — rather than ground pork, the meatballs are made from canned tuna and deviled ham.
It might sound like an odd combination, but consider that in Sicily, meatballs made from fresh yellowfin tuna and pancetta are a grandmotherly tradition. And in my pandemic kitchen, maybe Sicily is an island just off the coast of Mexico, OK?
With this version, the addition of grated Parmesan (the stuff in the green container is apocalypse appropriate) adds umami; canned deviled ham (or minced ham) adds a subtle smokiness that connects to the flavor of the chipotle en adobo. If you’d prefer to go gluten-free, swap Parmesan for the bread crumbs the way they do in online Keto cooking forums.
Since the meatball ingredients are mostly cooked already, after a quick sear you only need to warm them through before serving. The real star of this dish, however, is the sauce: sauteed onions, tomatoes and canned chipotle chiles quickly blitzed in a blender. I’ve used tomato paste and chicken bouillon to cut down simmering time, but if you prefer to use another can of diced tomatoes and chicken stock in lieu, allot extra time for the sauce to reduce. Any leftover sauce is excellent drizzled over eggs, roasted vegetables or pasta.