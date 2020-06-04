Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tyler Pie

Yields Makes two 8-inch pies
Custard is poured into a baked pie shell.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2

In a large bowl, beat the eggs well. In another bowl, mix the sugar with the flour and salt, then add to the eggs. Add the butter, vanilla and lemon extract and stir well. While stirring, pour in the milk and stir until combined. Pour the mixture into the pie shells.

3

Bake until set and golden, 30 to 35 minutes.

