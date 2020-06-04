The women of Freetown each praised the perfection of their Tyler pies. It was served throughout the year along with seasonal pies. This recipe has been around for a hundred years, and I suspect it is pretty close to the original.
Tyler Pie
Yields Makes two 8-inch pies
1
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
2
In a large bowl, beat the eggs well. In another bowl, mix the sugar with the flour and salt, then add to the eggs. Add the butter, vanilla and lemon extract and stir well. While stirring, pour in the milk and stir until combined. Pour the mixture into the pie shells.
3
Bake until set and golden, 30 to 35 minutes.
