Vending Machine Honey Buns

Squishy-soft and tender, these homemade honey buns keep the allure of the cellophane-wrapped ones available at gas stations and vending machines, but without all the chemicals that keep the latter “fresh” for years on end. Honey is a more present flavor in these buns, as is a healthy dose of salt to balance all the sugar. The buns are folded, positioned and molded — with the aid of a second baking sheet — to maintain their distinctive oblong shape, while plenty of cinnamon and a touch of cocoa powder lend pleasant bitterness to the honey-butter filling. This dough uses tangzhong — an Asian bread technique whereby you cook a small amount of flour and liquid together first, then mix it with the rest of the dough — to give it that sliced-white-bread softness while also extending its shelf life for a day or two. It’s essential to nailing the characteristic texture of these beloved snack-time treats.