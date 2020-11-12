Very Slow-Roasted Yams With Seven-Herb Sauce

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Roasting yams at a low temperature and for a long time gives them a cheesecake-like texture that’s soft and luscious. This German-inspired pesto-like herb sauce is a great complement to the yam’s sweet flavor. Typically, the ingredients are all blended together until smooth, but here I like to keep the herbs roughly chopped so you get more of their verdant bite. In the traditional German recipe, you must use seven types of herbs, but as long as you use mostly parsley and arugula with some chives, the sauce will taste great.

Similarly, three kinds of sour dairy — buttermilk, yogurt and sour cream — are used to flavor the sauce with their unique acidity, but if you don’t have each, you can use either all yogurt or sour cream. And while blending a whole boiled egg into the sauce might seem odd, it’s a traditional way to thicken a sauce, and the egg’s flavor plays off the acidic dairy and green herbs wonderfully.