Vienna Sausage Bokkeum

Vienna sausages, the thumb-size hot dogs that come in a can, star in a Korean dish called sausage yachae bokkeum — sso-ya for short — a sweet-spicy stir-fry often packed into schoolkids’ lunches along with rice and banchan.
The Vienna sausages found in Korea are different from those found in the U.S. They’re snappier with thicker skins and sometimes contain fish cake. But you can make a pretty dynamite version of sso-ya using the ones sold in blue cans at any supermarket.
First, use a knife to score the sausages on the outside, which will help them curl slightly as they sizzle and brown in the hot pan. Add whatever chopped vegetables you like — onions, peppers and carrots are a popular triumvirate — then whisk together a quick sauce-slash-glaze made with ketchup and gojuchang, Korean chile paste. Finish with a sprinkle of chopped scallions and sesame seeds before eating with rice.