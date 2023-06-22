Frijoles Charros in Broth
These are old-school frijoles charros in broth, named after the kind of rustic cooking cowboys would make for themselves while out in the rancho wrangling cows. They are a classic choice that never fails at a carne asada gathering — or make a big pot for yourself or your family to enjoy throughout the week.
In a large pot, combine 1 gallon of water with the dried beans, onion and garlic. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the beans are softened. This should take about 1 hour but can take up to 2 hours, depending on the freshness of the dried beans. Add the salt to the pot once the beans are cooked. Discard the onion and garlic. Turn off the heat.
In a large frying pan over high heat, add the bacon, ham, hot dogs, ground cumin and Mexican and Spanish chorizos. Fry until the meat is cooked, about 7 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until their liquid is reduced, about 6 minutes. Add this chorizo mixture to the pot of beans and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook for an additional 20 minutes.
Stir in the cilantro. If you would like a thicker broth, mash the contents of the pot with a potato masher. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving. You can make these beans ahead. If so, wait and stir in the cilantro just before serving.
