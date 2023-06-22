Frijoles Charros in Broth

In a large pot, combine 1 gallon of water with the dried beans, onion and garlic. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the beans are softened. This should take about 1 hour but can take up to 2 hours, depending on the freshness of the dried beans. Add the salt to the pot once the beans are cooked. Discard the onion and garlic. Turn off the heat.